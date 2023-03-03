Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $182,000 in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,031 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the third quarter worth $59,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 32.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in TFS Financial by 42.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TFS Financial by 368.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 389.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

