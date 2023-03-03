Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $184,000 in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CONMED stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.51.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -28.17%.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

