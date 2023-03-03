Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,811 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 18.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 454,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 72,196 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 316.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 419.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $244,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $43.57.

FOX Announces Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

