Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,910 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Match Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Match Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Shares of MTCH opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

