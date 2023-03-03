Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $167,000 Investment in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 891,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Up 17.3 %

Certara stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.