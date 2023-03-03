Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $242,000 Investment in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 524,908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter.

DH stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -117.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

