Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,023,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,263 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,942,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,877,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,943 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

