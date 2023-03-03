Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $260.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $260.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,640 shares of company stock worth $7,382,826. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

