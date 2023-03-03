Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SMCI opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $103.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,065,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Further Reading

