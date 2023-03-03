Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RealReal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on RealReal to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

RealReal Stock Down 2.0 %

About RealReal

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $143.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.