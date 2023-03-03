Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,315 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,599,000 after acquiring an additional 570,106 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,849 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

AEE stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.00%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

