Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 2,222 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Peaks Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP now owns 61,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 287,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 152.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.87.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.