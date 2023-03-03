Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 452 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Leidos were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after acquiring an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,047,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after acquiring an additional 426,858 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 0.3 %

LDOS stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

