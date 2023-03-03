Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,374,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,563,000 after buying an additional 110,980 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,251,000 after buying an additional 167,734 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

