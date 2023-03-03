Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 3,151 The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HHC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.66 per share, with a total value of $383,379.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,894,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,654,700.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 659,327 shares of company stock valued at $49,696,180 in the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HHC opened at $83.55 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.53.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

