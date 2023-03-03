Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arrival were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Arrival by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,517,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,676,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,799,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arrival by 4,438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,134,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Arrival has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

Separately, Cowen downgraded Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

