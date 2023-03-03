Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 372.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 197,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 156,032 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Exelixis by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 284,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,153 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Exelixis by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 92,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $2,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,825 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

