Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $349.10 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 746,495 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

