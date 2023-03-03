Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,314 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,066,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,113,000 after purchasing an additional 192,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 906,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.33. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.36 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.20.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

