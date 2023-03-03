Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Elastic were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $58.41 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

