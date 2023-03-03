Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 131 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Toro were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 1,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toro by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Toro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Toro by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $111.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

