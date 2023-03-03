Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,475 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $165.85 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.06 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.