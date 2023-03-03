Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 213 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

BA opened at $210.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.89. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

