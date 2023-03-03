Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 27,644 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,952 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 27,644 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ADT were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth about $49,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In other news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ADT Price Performance

ADT Announces Dividend

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.75. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 73.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

