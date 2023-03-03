Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 33,078 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,078 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 530,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTCI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTC Solar Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,653,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,525,406.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $202,007.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,809.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 126,257 shares of company stock worth $307,352 and have sold 667,829 shares worth $1,805,610. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company's stock.

FTCI stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $296.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.84.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

