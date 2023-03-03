Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 356 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Workday by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 13.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

Workday Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $188.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.67, a P/E/G ratio of 189.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.31. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,548 shares of company stock valued at $19,948,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.