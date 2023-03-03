Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,647 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Sealed Air by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Sealed Air by 3.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

