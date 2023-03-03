Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 4,267 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 485.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $192,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,788.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $192,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,788.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,500 shares of company stock worth $2,628,615. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 5.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

