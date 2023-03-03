Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 47,153 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,153 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $59,680,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $33,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,774,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 489,090 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Insider Activity at Masco

Masco Price Performance

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 336,304 shares of company stock worth $18,441,787. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $52.08 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.