Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 52,205 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,205 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 296.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 855,303.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after buying an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

