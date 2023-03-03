Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $174,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Argus increased their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

