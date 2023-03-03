Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $194,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $243.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

