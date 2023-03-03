Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Gentex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth about $361,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Gentex by 354.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Gentex by 98.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 298,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 148,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,903 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

GNTX opened at $28.57 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

