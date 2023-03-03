Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $1,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $1,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $183.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

