Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,656 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

