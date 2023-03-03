Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,066 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,385,000 after acquiring an additional 147,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after acquiring an additional 243,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WH opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.
