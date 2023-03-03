Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 11,696 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.6 %

Korn Ferry stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $69.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

