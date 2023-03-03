Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 4,810 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $67,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

BECN opened at $65.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.