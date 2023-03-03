Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,514 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 565,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of RLJ opened at $11.42 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.02%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.