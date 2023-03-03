Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

UBA opened at $17.27 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $679.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.25%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

