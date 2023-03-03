Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,851 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Virtu Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

