Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 12,651 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KW. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,004 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,653,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,454,000 after purchasing an additional 844,102 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,874,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,812,000 after purchasing an additional 671,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 458,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KW opened at $16.71 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 213.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

