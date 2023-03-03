Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 12,142 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 156,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $54,444.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,300.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $54,444.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,300.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $46,405.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,133 shares of company stock valued at $231,433 in the last three months. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.59.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

