Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 64,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 492.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,316.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.72. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

