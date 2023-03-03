Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $90.00. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ HURN opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

