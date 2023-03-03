Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CFO Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CFO John Todd Koning sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $332,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,377,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Todd Koning also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, John Todd Koning sold 13,068 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $185,565.60.

Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,764,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 169,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,723 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

