Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells 36,072 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 36,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $531,701.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,178,269.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alphatec stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 69,652 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphatec by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
