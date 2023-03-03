Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells 36,072 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 36,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $531,701.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,178,269.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alphatec stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after buying an additional 69,652 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphatec by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

