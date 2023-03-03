Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Sells 25,372 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) SVP Scott Lish sold 25,372 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $374,490.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 430,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Lish sold 12,500 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $179,625.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40.

ATEC opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alphatec by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

