Insider Selling: NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Director Sells 20,681 Shares of Stock

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NOV stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NOV by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James started coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

