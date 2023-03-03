Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 44,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,982,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 11.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Price Performance

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $124.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $125.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

Further Reading

